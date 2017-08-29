NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police ID Man Suspected Of Tire-Slashing Spree On Camden County Emergency Vehicles

SOMERDALE, N.J. (CBS) — Police have identified the man suspected of slashing 52 tires on Camden County emergency vehicles.

Edward J. Holmes III, 51, faces multiple charges following his alleged acts of vandalism.

According to Somerdale police, they were able to match Holmes as the vandal after a photo of him was circulated. He was later identified him as the man who went to Camden Metro Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to report his bicycle stolen.

Police believe Holmes resides at a homeless shelter in the Camden area. They also say he is known to travel between Camden and Somerdale.

Police have charged Holmes with 10 counts of criminal mischief for damage to emergency vehicles, three counts of criminal mischief for damage to personal, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and other similar charges.

The total cost of damage to the vehicles vandalized is about $9,100.

