Official: Man Broke Into EMT Station, Stole Worker’s Personal Vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a Philly EMT station and stealing a worker’s vehicle.
It happened last Friday around 9 p.m. at the Burholme Emergency Medical Service station.
Officials say the suspect apparently entered through a rear kitchen window while the crew was on a call.
“The individual pictured below entered our station through a rear kitchen window while our crew was on a call and our dispatcher was at desk. This individual proceeded to steal car keys and escaped through same window,” said Timothy Hinchcliff, Managing Director of the Burholme EMS.
BEMS is offering a $500.00 reward for any tip that leads to the Arrest and Conviction of the perpetrator.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-3153.