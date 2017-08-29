Report: Browns Aggressively Trying To Trade CB Joe Haden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Cleveland Browns are reportedly aggressively shopping 28-year-old cornerback Joe Haden, according to Jason LaCanfora.
Haden has three years and $32.6 million left on his contract and respective cap hits of $14.4, $14.4, and $10.5 million, but Haden could be cut after the 2017 season for a cap savings of $11.2 million.
Haden has played just 18 games over the past two seasons, dealing with injuries. He has 19 career interceptions in seven NFL seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014.
The Eagles were in need of cornerback help before the acquired Ronald Darby for the Bills for Jordan Matthews earlier in the month. However, linebacker Mychal Kendricks has openly admitted to requesting a trade and has played well this preseason.
The Eagles drafted CB Sidney Jones in the second round and CB Rasul Douglas in the third round of this year’s draft. With Darby, Jones, Douglas, and 2016 draft pick Jalen Mills, the Eagles seem pretty set at cornerback.