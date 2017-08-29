Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims 

Atlanta-Bound JetBlue Flight Diverted To PHL After Reports Of Smoke

By Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia International Airport officials confirm a JetBlue flight that left Boston shortly before 9:30 a.m. for Atlanta, diverted to Philadelphia and landed safely shortly before 11 a.m.

There were reports from emergency personnel on the ground in Philadelphia that the pilots had reported smoke in the cockpit and emergency responders staged near the runway as the plane came in for a landing.

The plane landed without incident and was immediately directed to a gate to unload the 103 passengers and crew on board.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A spokesman for JetBlue says the airline is still gathering information about the incident.

