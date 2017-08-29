Homes Evacuated In Houston Due To Explosion Risk At Plant

HOUSTON (CBS/AP) — Officials say they have evacuated homes northeast of Houston after a chemical company said there is a risk of an explosion at its flooded plant.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s office said in a tweet Tuesday that homes within 1.5 miles of the Arkema plant in Crosby have been evacuated out of precaution.

Statement regarding Arkema facility and evacuation. pic.twitter.com/gmnvQBDRFi — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) August 29, 2017

Arkema says in a news release that it manufactures organic peroxides in Crosby, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston. The company says the chemical compounds must be stored at low temperatures, but it lost refrigerated storage after power went out and backup generators were inundated.

“At this time, refrigeration on some of our back-up product storage containers has been compromised due to extremely high water, rising to levels that are unprecedented in the Crosby area,” Arkema said in a statement. “Arkema is limited in what it can do to address the site conditions until the storm abates. We are monitoring the temperature of each refrigeration container remotely. At this time, while we do not believe there is any imminent danger, the potential for a chemical reaction leading to a fire and/or explosion within the site confines is real.”

The company said it shut down the Crosby site before Harvey made landfall last week, but a crew of 11 had been kept onsite. That group was removed Tuesday.

King of Prussia, PA is Arkema’s U.S. headquarters and primary research and development center in the U.S.

