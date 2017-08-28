What Would Happen If A Harvey-Like Storm Hit Philly?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Houston officials are taking some heat over not evacuating the city in advance of Harvey, but they say evacuating a city that size would have caused more problems than weathering the storm.

Houston and Philadelphia are close in size so what would happen if a storm like Harvey hit our area?

Philadelphia has a big advantage over Houston in that it has a lot of high ground. Dan Bradley, director of the Office of Emergency Management says the city identifies which of its shelters are above the flood plain and which are not.

“You’ve seen in Irene and Sandy, we’ve activated shelters that are far removed from those areas and we also have hydrological modeling that we can do in advance of these storms to see where the statistical probabilities are of where flooding’s going to come from,” said Bradley.

So Philadelphia would not have to be evacuated but people in low-lying areas such as Germantown or Eastwick might have to leave their homes.

“We’ve got plans for neighborhood based evacuations, to move folks out of harms way,” said Bradley.

Bradley says the city’s watching Harvey and also Tropical Cyclone Ten, still in the Caribbean.

“We do have Made in America over Labor Day weekend so it’s something we keep a very close watch on,” said Bradley.