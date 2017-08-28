Weekend Box Office Report: ‘The Hitman’s Body Guard’ Protects Top Spot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On another slow late-summer weekend at multiplexes, The Hitman’s Bodyguard took its second straight box office crown, once again pretty much by default.
The comedic action thriller, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, earned an estimated $10 million on its second weekend of release.
The runner-up also remained the same as the horror thiller, Annabelle: Creation, took in $7 million.
Third place went to the debuting animated attraction, Leap! which opened to a $5 million take.
And rounding out the top five were holdovers Wind River and Logan Lucky, each with just above $4 million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.