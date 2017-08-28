Philadelphia Woman Stuck In Houston

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A Philadelphia woman was looking forward to a tropical vacation this week but got stuck in the tropical storm instead.

Amy Kurzban tells CBS3 her travel plans included a 20-minute layover in Houston on Saturday en route to Aruba and Curacao.

But thanks to Harvey she never made it out of Houston.

Since Saturday she’s been stuck at a hotel near the airport.

Kurzban says the first floor flooded last night and she had to change rooms.

But it’s nothing compared to what she saw in other parts of the city.

Harvey Flooding Disaster: How You Can Help

“The owner of the hotel had the airport shuttle and he was able to get out and around and we kinda did a little drive by all the streets and there’s almost no cars on the road,” said Kurzban. “The highways they’re a little bit clear but to get to them you kinda have to go through these huge dips in the road which are just massively filled with water. And so unless you have higher off the ground vehicle you just cannot get through them.”

Kurzban considers herself pretty lucky.

“I keep saying I’m actually pretty lucky. I think I’ve been watching all the cars that are buried up to their gears outside, and I think that I’m so fortunate that my property has been fine,” she said. “My property has been fine. Myself, I’m not in harm’s way. I don’t have a car here. I don’t have any property that’s been flooded. I mean I have Fritos and Vitamin Water and I’m sitting in a hotel bed. I mean, it could be worse.”

What Would Happen If A Harvey-Like Storm Hit Philly?

Kurzban told CBS3 she heard the airport is supposed to reopen Thursday.

She won’t be able to salvage her vacation though, because she now has to get back to work.