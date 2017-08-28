McGloin Having Busy Summer Under Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ depth chart appeared to be set at quarterback before training camp got underway. An injury has changed the rotation throughout the preseason.

Nick Foles was locked in as the backup to starter Carson Wentz and Foles is still scheduled to be the number two quarterback. However, Foles has been dealing with an elbow injury during the summer and has yet to play a snap in the preseason. The result has been more work for Matt McGloin, whom the Eagles signed in the off-season to be the third string quarterback. For McGloin, the injury to Foles means more snaps than he was expecting during preseason play.

“You never want to see a teammate or a friend be injured,” said McGloin. “But you try to make the most of the reps you’re given. There’s not a lot to go around, so the fact that I’ve been able to get a lot of reps throughout training camp in preseason means I try to take advantage of that.”

More reps does not necessarily lead to more success. McGloin has struggled at times in the preseason and drawn the wrath of many Eagles fans. His preseason started with an interception in Green Bay. McGloin had his best game of the preseason last week in the Eagles’ 38-31 win over Miami. McGloin went 22-of-26 with a touchdown and an interception in nearly three quarters of work.

“You try to put a lot of good stuff on film,” McGloin said. “I feel like, for the most part, I’ve had a pretty good training camp. I’ve done some good things in the preseason and some bad things in the preseason as well. That’s so much of playing the quarterback position and learning the new offense and growing as a quarterback.”

Regardless of how McGloin performs, Foles is still set to be the backup if he is healthy on September 10th. Despite the lingering elbow injury, Offensive Coordinator Frank Reich believes Foles will be ready for the regular season.

“Nick has worked well this off-season,” said Reich. “He’s getting ready for the season mentally, physically, in every way. I think all players kind of have bumps and bruises along the way. He’s had a little bump. I think it will pass quickly.”

Foles returned to practice on Monday, but the Eagles have not given any indication that their backup quarterback will play on Thursday. Regardless of Foles’ status for the week, McGloin will once again get plenty of playing time. McGloin knows players will be fighting for jobs on Thursday night and is hoping he will do his part to help the players as well as himself make one last impression on he coaching staff.

“Everybody’s fighting for a job,” McGloin said. “You definitely do keep that in mind but at the same time, you’re not out there trying to force feed this guy the ball or that guy the ball. You’re going through your progressions. Ultimately, you’re still playing to win because it is a football game.”