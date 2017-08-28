Police: Death Of Man Found Near Train Tracks Is Ruled A Homicide

Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims

Filed Under: Perth Amboy

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a man found near some train tracks in New Jersey last week has been ruled a homicide.

Middlesex County prosecutors said Monday that an autopsy determined that 18-year-old Jose David Guardado-Leiva suffered sharp force injuries of the head, neck and torso.

The Perth Amboy man’s body was found in the city Friday morning by a passer-by. It’s not clear how long the body had been there before it was discovered or if he was attacked at the site.

Authorities declined to provide further details on the death, citing the ongoing investigation.

