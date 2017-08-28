Kids Get Free Back-To-School Haircuts At Annual ‘Fades For Grades’ Event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a back to school giveaway in Philly that’s aiming to be a cut above the rest.

Back to school can be an expensive time of year for a lot of families, but at the annual Fades for Grades event on Monday the Philadelphia Hair Company in Germantown looks to ease that burden.

“Every year when school starts back up, we do a back to school free hair cut and free giveaways with book bags and school supplies,” said Philadelphia Hair Company owner and operator Mark Lightfoot.

He says a little hair cut can go a long way in boosting a kids self-esteem and work inside the classroom.

“We want to make sure that they have everything they need to go back to school, when kids feel good, they want to go back to school,” said Lightfoot. “They have the books to go back to school, they have they have the bags to go back to school, and they have a fresh hair cut.”

Many of the kids taking part in this program say the fresh fades and supplies are just what they need.

“It feels like you’re getting a million bucks,” said one kid.

The event provides more than 300 free haircuts and book bags.