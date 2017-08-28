Tens Of Thousands Of Texans In Shelters As Harvey Continues To Pummel State

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) — Parts of Texas are underwater almost three days since Harvey made landfall as a category 4 hurricane, and people are still not in the clear.

Life-threatening flooding continues as the slow-moving storm drenches the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott says more than 30,000 Texans are in shelters right now.

Many others have been brought to dry land but still need shelter.

Police in Houston say they have hundreds of water rescues left, which they hope to accomplish by the end of the day.

The unrelenting rain from Tropical Storm Harvey is falling in Houston, pushing flood waters higher and higher.

“We almost died. We’ve been in deplorable conditions,” said Doreenia Cole.

Rescue teams worked all night helping stranded people and good Samaritans, like Jeff Chase, are using their own boats to reach victims.

“If everyone did this, we would have a lot less to worry about,” said Chase.

Crews have rescued about 2,000 flood victims and state authorities say there is no way to know how many more are still trapped in their homes.

“We realize there are people out there and we will get them,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Adding to the catastrophic flooding, authorities had to release water from several reservoirs that are overflowing. They hope the move protects downtown Houston, but it could make flooding even worse around thousands of homes.

“We are releasing smaller amounts of water now, to prevent larger uncontrolled releases when the water starts going around the dam,” said Dr. Edmond Russo, deputy district engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District.

The rising water forced Fabian Perez and his young children from their home in the middle of the night with just the clothes on their backs.

“Nobody has shoes, we just took whatever we could,” said Perez. “The water was waist deep all the way along.”

Perez made it to one of the dozens of shelters that are popping up in the Houston area and he could be there for some time.

Harvey is expected to dump up to 50 inches of rain before it leaves the area Wednesday.