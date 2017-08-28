NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Homeless NJ Man Paid To Dump Coffee On His Head Killed In Crash

Filed Under: Talkers

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A homeless man whose plight drew national attention when a stranger paid him $5 to pour coffee on himself has died after he was struck by a car.

Lakewood police say 67-year-old Ronald Leggatt was in the left lane of Cedar Bridge Avenue when he was struck around 11 p.m. Friday.

Study: 78 Percent Of Americans Living Paycheck To Paycheck 

Leggatt had lived in a homeless encampment for several years but recently was staying in a residential health facility not far from where the accident occurred.

Leggatt let a stranger videotape him pouring coffee on his head in January 2016 because he needed the money he got. A bystander posted an account of the incident on social media after confronting the young man who paid Leggatt, and the community outcry prompted police to investigate.

Authorities eventually declined to file charges because Leggatt consented even though he was embarrassed.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch