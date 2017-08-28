Flyers To Retire Eric Lindros’ No. 88

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Number 88 in orange and black will never be worn again.

The Flyers announced on Monday that they will retire Eric Lindros’ jersey number 88 on Jan. 18, 2018, ahead of the club’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Eric has made an incredible and lasting impact on the Flyers organization, our fans, and the game of hockey as a whole,” said Flyers President Paul Holmgren. “We could not be more proud to raise his number 88 to the rafters. We look forward to what is anticipated to be a historic night for the Flyers.”

“I am deeply humbled and honored that the Flyers are going to retire my jersey,” said Lindros. “I am so thankful to the entire organization for this incredible recognition. I look forward to sharing this moment with my family, friends, teammates, and of course Flyers fans, who mean so much to me.”

Lindros, 44, is a six-time NHL All-Star and has the fifth all-time most points by a Flyer. Lindros won the Hart Trophy (MVP) during the 1994-95 season. Lindros was inducted into the Hockey Hall Of Fame last November.

He played in 760 career games over 12 seasons for the Flyers, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars.