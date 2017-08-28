Firefighter Injured Battling Rowhome Fire In SW Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting a fire in Kingsessing.

Firefighters rushed to the 4900 block of Paschall Avenue just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The one-alarm fire involved four rowhomes, one of which was occupied.

Officials say a woman got out unhurt and Red Paws got the woman’s cat out safely.

Firefighters say it took about an hour to control the fire because of the condition of the houses.

The Red Cross was called to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

