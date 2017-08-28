Eagles Trade Jon Dorenbos To New Orleans Saints

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The Philadelphia Eagles have traded LS Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 7th-round pick in 2019, the organization announced on Monday night.
Dorenbos spent his first three years in the league with Buffalo and Tennessee before signing with the Eagles late in 2006.
Dorenbos originally came to Philadelphia following an in-season injury to LS Mike Bartrum and served as the team’s long snapper for the final five games of the 2006 regular season and both of the team’s playoff contests.
Dorenbos’ 162 regular-season appearances rank as the sixth-highest total in franchise history.
This story will be updated.