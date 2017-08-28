Decline In Developmental Delays In Premature Babies, Study Finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over the years there have been tremendous advances in the treatment of premature infants. There was a time when these infants would not survive the first few days and weeks of life, but the advances have been amazing.

One of the major problems we discovered in the early years of care for premature babies was that for those who survived there could be neurodevelopmental delays. There were problems with vision or hearing and mental status.

A new study from the British Medical Journal has excellent news. The rate of these delays occurring has been dramatically reduced.

Nevertheless, there are still developmental delays that do occur and it is very important for pediatricians and family physicians to see these young babies to anticipate potential problems and to address them early.