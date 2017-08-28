DA: Delaware County Man Arrested For Child Porn Was Practicing Law Without License

Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims 

By Molly Daly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware County man charged with possession of child pornography also faces other, unrelated charges after authorities made an unexpected discovery during their investigation.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan says detectives executed a search warrant in June at the home of  39-year-old Brendan Magee in Clifton Heights after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators confiscated and later examined several devices.

“They learned at that point in time that [Magee] did have child pornography on his phone and his laptop,” Whelan said.

But Whelan says authorities discovered something else. Magee was practicing law without a license.

“He was never licensed in Pennsylvania,” Whelan said. “He actually was an attorney in a previous state.”

Whelan believes multiple clients may have been conned.

“We’re asking if anyone ever utilized the services of a law firm or law offices under the name of Brendan J. Magee, they would contact the criminal investigation division of the office of district attorney,” Whelan said.

Magee is facing charges for possessing child pornography and related offenses. Additionally, he’s been charged with the unauthorized practice of law and theft by deception for practicing without a valid Pennsylvania law license and stealing from a client.

