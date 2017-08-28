Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments

Police: Man Asked Teen’s Mother For Sex After Learning Daughter Was Underage

Filed Under: Chambersburg, Talkers
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man made sexual advances toward a 13-year-old girl he met on Facebook, then did the same to her mother after the woman discovered the illicit online conversation.Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Hornbaker remained in the Franklin County jail Monday on charges of corruption of minors and illegal contact with a minor for the June incident. He was charged last week.State police say the Mechanicsburg man made online sexual advances toward the girl who told him she was 17, including sending her a nude picture.Police say Hornbaker was driving to the girl’s home when her mother learned of the conversation and told him to stay away. Police say Hornbaker then messaged the woman asking for a sex act “for what ur daughter did.”

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

