Bank Employee Accused Of Stealing Archdiocese Of Philadelphia Donations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and officials of TD Bank are investigating the apparent theft of donations.
Ken Gavin, a spokesman for the archdiocese, confirmed the theft investigation in the wake of a letter mailed late last week to donors to the Catholic Charities Appeal and the Annual Seminary Appeal.
In a statement, Gavin says the archdiocese received confirmation from TD Bank that there was a breakdown involving separate bank lockboxes to which direct mail and in-pew donations for those appeals were processed.
He says a review by the bank detected a misappropriation of funds between December 2016 and July 2017 by a bank employee who was fired and has since been charged in the theft.
Gavin says the bank is assuring the archdiocese donor personal information was not compromised.
He says the archdiocese is now working to come up with a loss figure to determine restitution.