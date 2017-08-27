Police Search For Man Who Slashed 52 Tires On Camden County Emergency Vehicles

SOMMERDALE, NJ (CBS) — The Somerdale Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance after a man goes on tire slashing spree to emergency vehicles in Camden County.

According to officials, the incident took place just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday outside of police headquarters on Kennedy Blvd. in Sommerdale, New Jersey.

Authorities say the man slashed all four tires on nine marked police vehicles, one marked fire vehicle and three personal vehicles belonging to officers’ on-duty.

They say surveillance footage shows the suspect to be a tall, thin, bald male wearing red sneakers.

Officials say the man returned to the area just hours later, and can be seen hiding between cars across the street from police headquarters.

Anyone with information connected to this incident is asked to contact police.

