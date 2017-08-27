School Is Back, And So Are The Buses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday is the first official day of school for dozens of districts across the suburbs. And that means your summer commute is officially over.

The end of summer vacation means school buses back on the road.

“The frustration when you forget that it’s the first day of school and you are leaving for work at your summer time hour, and you forget that you’re going to be 15 minutes longer because you have to stop for every bus that stops,” said Collegeville police officer Matt Cubbler.

Officer Cubbler says be patient and pay attention, and remember it’s the law to stop for buses with flashing lights, as bus drivers are trained to get license plate numbers of anyone who blows through their lights.

He adds, put the phone away when you’re driving, and watch out for kids that might be lost in their phones:

“So it’s smart as adults, we’re the ones controlling the 5,000 pound missile, it’s time for us to be more aware of the kids,” Cubbler said.