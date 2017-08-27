Eagles Beginning To Look Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With one more preseason game on the schedule, it is understandable if Eagles fans are already looking ahead to the regular season.

Many of the Eagles players feel the same way.

The fourth preseason game is traditionally a time for the top players to rest while a host of backups try to make one last impression in the battle for the final roster sports.

The preseason finale will take place in North Jersey on Thursday night against the Jets, then the Eagles will begin preparations for their regular season opener in Washington.

According to Head Coach Doug Pederson, many players will start their preparation for Washington this week.

“We spend these next couple of days just kind of focusing on Washington a little bit,” said Pederson. “Our so-called starters, the guys who we think are going to play in that game…we give them a couple opportunities to look at the fronts, the coverages and obviously the formations of some of the plays right now just to get them started that way.”

For several years, coaches have been reluctant to play their top players in the final preseason game for fear of injury.

Pederson was planning on playing his top units more in last week’s preseason game with Miami but decided he had seen more than enough work from his regulars after a shorter stint in the first half.

Pederson saw no reason to jeopardize their status for the start of the season due to an injury.

“I didn’t want to put our guys in any kind of harm’s way,” Pederson said. “Fatigue sets in, obviously. I didn’t want to do that to our players. I thought they played extremely well, though, to get the two touchdowns on offense, and defensively, the way they came out and played. I was comfortable with that.”

While the team’s top players can start preparing for Washington, there is still a game to be played on Thursday night. Pederson will map out his rotation with a combination of several of his younger players along with others who are fighting for roster spots.

“Our guys are going to be playing Thursday,” said Pederson. We’ve got to get them ready to go for one more preseason game and give them every opportunity to showcase their talent in hopes of making the roster.”

For the likes of Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery, it is a time to look ahead. For others, this last week of preseason could make or break their NFL careers.

Defensive Back Patrick Robinson is entering his eighth season and knows the season opener won’t be on the minds of many of the other Eagles this week.

“It’s pretty tough,” Robinson said. “You have guys getting cut and guys who you are building a relationship with. For the player that’s on the rope, you kind of have to ramp it up a little bit more if you’re trying to make this team. It’s a tough week for everyone in the NFL.”