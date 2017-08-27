Eagles Acquire CB Dexter McDougle In Trade With Jets

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles acquired cornerback Dexter McDougle from the New York Jets on Sunday for safety Terrence Brooks in a trade of 2014 draft picks.

The move, announced by the Eagles, provides more depth at a position considered by many to be a major weak spot on the team. The Eagles were in need of a cornerback, even after recently trading wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-rounder to Buffalo for Ronald Darby.

McDougle dealt with injuries during his first three seasons but has been having a solid summer for the Jets. He missed his rookie season with a knee injury and had hamstring issues last year, but he dropped 14 pounds and 6 percent body fat in the offseason and appeared to be in the mix for a backup role for the Jets at cornerback.



Brooks was drafted in the third round out of Florida State by Baltimore, 79th overall — one pick ahead of McDougle. He spent his first two seasons with the Ravens and played with the Eagles last year.

He had 19 overall tackles as a rookie, and that total remains a single-season high. Brooks was waived by Baltimore last September and claimed by Philadelphia a day later. He had five tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles for the Eagles last year.

Brooks was part of a jammed safety spot in Philadelphia, which also has Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham, Rodney McLeod and Chris Maragos.

