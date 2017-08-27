3 Injured, Lanes Closed In NE Extension Crash

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA (CBS) — Officials say a crash has shut down the Northbound PA Turnpike at the Northeast Extension.
Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the PA Turnpike shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The accident has closed all northbound lanes starting at Exit 31 (Lansdale) while crews clear the scene. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
Two people were ejected from the vehicle and were airlifted with serious injuries.
One passenger remained inside the car and was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.