Philly Teacher Charged For Threats Against Police At Rizzo Statue Protest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia public school teacher has been arrested and charged for allegedly making terroristic threats against a police officer during a protest at the Frank Rizzo statue in Center City.
Police say 63-year-old John Edward Sheerin, a teacher at Lewis Elkin Elementary School, made verbal threats of violence towards an officer following an altercation during the protest on August 16.
Sheerin has also been charged with harrassment.
Over 10,000 People Sign Petition To Keep Frank Rizzo Statue
He was arrested without incident and later released on bail.
The School District of Philadelphia released a statement regarding Sheerin’s arrest.
“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. This is a matter which we take very seriously,” the statement read. “The School District is aware of his arrest, but prior to his arrest Mr. Sheerin had been under investigation. He has been removed from his school pending our investigation.”