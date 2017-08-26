Police Investigate After Woman Is Shot Outside Of Supermarket In Media

MEDIA, PA (CBS) — Delaware County police are investigating after a women is shot in Media Saturday night.
The incident took place just after 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of an Acme Supermarket on the 500 block of Baltimore Pike.
Authorities say the unidentified victim drove herself to an area hospital following the shooting.
Following her evaluation it is said that the victim suffered a graze wound.
Police are investigating the scene as no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.
The shooter remains at large at this time.
