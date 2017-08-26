Fight Against Breast Cancer Continues At 13th Annual Susan G. Komen 3-Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In packs of pink, as the golden hues of sun light the way, they walk. But there were darker times for many here.

After a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis, Sharon Slosarik thought she was running out of time.

“I had a doctor who told me I would probably not live to see my 43rd birthday,” Slosarik said.

But she turns 50 this weekend and is in remission — a fitting celebration during the 13th annual Susan G. Komen 3-Day in Philadelphia.

Four-hundred people from across the country are walking 60 miles in our region to show cancer it won’t win.

The event takes place in six other U.S. cities, too. And Marilyn Fuller-Smith, a 71-year-old breast cancer survivor from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, takes part in every single one.

“I don’t want anyone to have to go through what we’ve gone through,” she said.

Though she beat cancer 17 years ago, she now walks so everyone has the chance to do the same.

Money raised through the event funds research that could help find a cure.

“There is hope. There is hope for you. There is hope for me,” said Fuller-Smith. “There is hope for all of us. But one day, we will end breast cancer.”

But in the moments the waves of weakness wash over.

“We say we’ll put you on our shoulders and we’ll carry you along,” said Jim Hillmann. “When it’s a little bit tough, you just join up with someone else and you just take care of each other.”

Because this pack of pink is a family of survivors, spouses, soldiers, who will battle cancer until there’s no longer a need for this walk.