Cat Hitches Ride To South Jersey Under Hood Of Car

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ. (CBS) — It was quite a trip for a cat who hitched a ride all the way from Lehigh County, Pennsylvania to Gloucester County, New Jersey….under the hood of a car.
Police say the owners of the vehicle, who were travelling from Allentown, didn’t realize the feline was stuck in the engine until they stopped at Dairy Queen about 100 miles away in Washington Township. That’s when they noticed the cat’s leg and tail sticking out.
Police were called and two Washington Township officers helped get the cat out safely.
Pictures of the cat were posted to the Washington Township Police Department’s Facebook page.
Authorities say the cat was taken to a nearby animal shelter unharmed.
The shelter has officially named the cat “blizzard” after the popular ice cream treat at Dairy Queen.