Redskins LB To Eagles’ Lane Johnson: ‘We Don’t Need PEDs To Win’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — That feeling when you speak to soon.

Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown responded to Lane Johnson’s Players’ Tribune letter, where the Eagles’ offensive lineman said, “This team is going to go down to D.C. and whup some ass against the Redskins.”

Brown, 27, tweeted, “We don’t need PEDs to win.”

Brown may have forgotten about his teammate Trent Murphy, who was suspended in April for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. Murphy tore his ACL in the preseason, ending his 2017 season.

Johnson and the Eagles will travel to D.C. to face Brown and the Redskins in Week 1 on Sunday, September 10th.

