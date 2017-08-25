NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Bust Stolen From Smith Memorial Arch Found Under Highway Near FDR Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bust that went missing from a Philadelphia Civil War monument has now turned up under a highway.

Fairmount Park officials say the bust of Gen. James A. Beaver was stolen from the Smith Memorial Arch sometime late Thursday night. The Smith Memorial Arch is an American Civil War monument located right across from the Please Touch Museum in Fairmount Park.

The bust was found under I-95, near the FDR Park area, around 9 a.m. Friday.

The bust of Gen. James A. Beaver was installed in 1912. Beaver was the 20th governor of Pennsylvania.

Officials say they will inspect the bust to see if it was damaged. However, it appears to be intact and there are no signs of vandalism.

The investigation remains ongoing.

