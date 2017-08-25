State Police: Missing South Jersey Man ‘May Be In Danger’

Filed Under: Missing, New Jersey State Police

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s help locating a South Jersey man they believe may be in danger.

Stephen Tedesco, 55, of Dennis Township, NJ  was last seen walking along Rt. 47 on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Police say Tedesco was reportedly exhibiting strange behavior, and detectives believe he may be in danger.

20994235 1409360792451792 4830282723498682229 n 2017 08 26 00 16 09 State Police: Missing South Jersey Man May Be In Danger

Credit: NJSP

He is described as 5’8″, 150 pounds, graying black hair, with a fair complexion.

He is known to frequent Middle Township, Cape May County and may have been seen in Dorchester, Cumberland County on Thursday, August 24.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch