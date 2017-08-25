State Police: Missing South Jersey Man ‘May Be In Danger’

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s help locating a South Jersey man they believe may be in danger.
Stephen Tedesco, 55, of Dennis Township, NJ was last seen walking along Rt. 47 on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Police say Tedesco was reportedly exhibiting strange behavior, and detectives believe he may be in danger.
He is described as 5’8″, 150 pounds, graying black hair, with a fair complexion.
He is known to frequent Middle Township, Cape May County and may have been seen in Dorchester, Cumberland County on Thursday, August 24.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police.