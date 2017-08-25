Starbucks Is Now Selling Sushi Burritos

CHICAGO (CBS) — Coffee is so yesterday.
Starbucks is doing some cultural fusion with its newest creation — the sushi burrito!
It’s called a chicken maki roll. Starbucks says it’s just a shredded chicken burrito, except rolled in sushi rice and seaweed.
The burrito is also filled to the brim with fire roasted salsa, lime cream, cucumber, pickled cabbage, avocado and crispy onions.
The company is currently testing out the idea at two stores in Chicago.