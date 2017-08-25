Seal Attacked By Shark Found On New Jersey Beach

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s Marine Mammal Stranding Center is caring for a young gray seal that was attacked by a shark.
Rangers at the Gateway National Park at Sandy Hook discovered the seal suffering from bite wounds on Wednesday. The stranding center says the yearling female also lost some hair.
The stranding center says it may be the same seal that was seen in Sandy Hook and Brigantine over the last three months.
The seal will be returned to the ocean after it recovers from its wounds.
