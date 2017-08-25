NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

New Jersey Man Arrested After Setting Fire To Ex’s House

By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Dan Wing, New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — An Atlantic City man has been arrested, and is now being charged with setting fire to his ex’s Camden County home.

Winslow Township Police say 27-year-old Vincent Manago Jr. was picked up by U.S. Marshals in Atlantic City on Thursday. He’s being charged with aggravated arson and burglary for the March fire.

Police say eye witnesses were able to provide them with a suspect description, and further investigation revealed that Manago Jr. had recently ended a relationship with one of the men who lived in the home, and had threatened to burn the house down.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and Manago Jr. is now being held in the Camden County Jail.

