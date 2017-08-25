Mike Vick To Become NFL Studio Analyst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Michael Vick will be hired by Fox Sports on Sunday to become an NFL studio analyst, according to USA Today.
Vick will reportedly serve as a studio analyst for FOX NFL Kickoff and make regular appearances on FS1 studio shows.
Vick, 37, spent the summer as a coaching intern for his former coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I’m very excited,” Vick told USA TODAY Sports. “Over the last seven or eight months, I’ve done a lot of interviews, and I think I’ve gotten better as I’ve been put in those situations more often. Things really came together over the last couple months. They have shows that I have always watched and admired. My friends and family are thankful and proud of me.”
In May, Vick told 94WIP’s Howard Eskin that he “could still be a good quarterback.”
“I think being 37-years-old, being 38-years-old, I could still be a goodquarterback if I wanted to,” Vick said. “It’s all to be determined. I have to let God lead me in that situation and see what the feel is in the next year or so.”