Made In America Road Closures Begin Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia may not be in the path of Hurricane Harvey but you may want to prepare for an onslaught of a different kind: Made in America returns in just over a week, and the road closures and security measures are about to begin.

It’s starts off slowly enough: two lanes of Eakins Oval on Monday, the Parkway inner lanes on Wednesday, the outer lanes and surrounding streets on Friday.

Fairmount Civic Association Vice President Bruce Butler says, after four years of the event, neighbors are ready.

“People, if they are going to stay in town, have got a plan in place,” Butler said.

Butler says the city’s continually trying to streamline the process to minimize disruptions, but they’re unavoidable in large events.

He says after the NFL Draft disrupted traffic for weeks, the city agreed to a moratorium on putting new events on the Parkway.

“There’s a series of focus group meetings being held in the next month or so to discuss what’s happened on the Parkway and presumably what we can do about it,” said Butler.

For this event, the usual tight security measures will be in place, including a ban on drones over the area.

This is the final year of the Festival contract with Jay Z as curator. City officials say they plan to put out an open request for proposals for a new contract to keep the Festival going.