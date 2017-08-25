Liquor Lovers Get Taste Of Philadelphia Craft Spirits Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Move over Philly Beer Week! It’ll be hard liquor’s time to shine in the city later this year.

Philadelphia Craft Spirits Week begins October 26th. But some people already got to try some samples during a special preview party held at Philadelphia Distilling on Thursday night.

“Just some incredible barrel aged whiskeys, we’ve got an Aquavit that they’re pouring, we’ve got locally made Amaros, we’ve got a gin that is as good as any national brand out there,” says the event’s chairman, Jason Sheehan.

He says as we get closer to the start date, Spirits Week may even get stretched.

“A week or ten days worth of events at local bars around town, one neighborhood each night, where we’re going to showcase local Philadelphia spirits,” Sheehan said.

He says anyone with a passion for hard liquor will enjoy this:

“We’ve got a lot of great distillers in this town now. They’re putting out some incredible products. The people of Philadelphia know these guys and we want to get them all together in one place and showcase what we’re capable of doing,” said Sheehan.

Be on the look out for other preview parties ahead of the start of Craft Spirits Week.