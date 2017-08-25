NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Hurricane Harvey A Category 3 Storm, With Winds Up To 120 MPH

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey, Weather

HOUSTON (AP) —  The National Hurricane Center says Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm. The center says Harvey has maximum wind speeds of 120 mph (193 kph). It’s forecast to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center says tide gauges off the coast of Texas indicate that storm surge is already occurring near Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.

Forecasters are labeling it a “life-threatening storm.”

