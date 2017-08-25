Future Atlantic City Development Up For Debate This Fall

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — A pair of public hearings are scheduled in Atlantic City to address future development in several sections of the city.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, back in March, began the process of changing land use regulations within the Tourism District of Atlantic City, what the agency generally refers to as its “master plan.”

In September, they’ll put their ideas down on paper, according to Executive Director Chris Howard.

“The whole point of this is to streamline development, encourage development, make it easier for developers to come in, eliminate a lot of the red tape that we’ve been hearing complaints about for years,” Howard told KYW Newsradio.

Two meetings are set up to take in public input on the plan: October 4th at 10 A.M. and October 10th at 6 P.M.

Both sessions will be held at the Convention Center. Comments will also be accepted online at www.njcrda.com once the changes are published.

“We’ll have a presentation from our land use planning and development director to essentially present what we’re talking about,” he added, “and then seek feedback from the community, from the business community, from the residents, just to make sure that everybody knows what we’re doing and that they’re on board.”

Howard hopes to have the new rules in place by the end of the year.