Gov. Christie Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Late Senator Jim Whelan

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS)—New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has ordered all state buildings to fly flags at half-staff on Thursday, September 14, 2017 to honor the life of late Senator Jim Whelan.
“It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Senator Jim Whelan,” said Governor Christie. “He was a man of the highest integrity and intellect, who will be remembered by his colleagues in the Legislature and beyond as a respected mentor with a genuine devotion to public service.
The governor signed the Executive Order on Friday.
Whelan died suddenly from a heart attack earlier this week.
A public memorial service will be held for Whelan on Sept. 14 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
According to the program, the service will include statewide and local elected officials, business, sports and local university leaders, as well as close friends of Senator Whelan.
For those looking to send flowers, donations can made to the “Stockton University Foundation” with “In Memory of Jim Whelan” in the note section or you can send donations here.