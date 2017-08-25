Facebook Now Has New Ways To Celebrate Memories With Friends

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The world’s largest social network is giving its 2 billion users new ways to revisit and celebrate memories.
Facebook launched “On This Day” almost two years ago and it has become one of the network’s most popular features.
Now the social network is adding two new ways for people to relive meaningful memories and celebrate special moments.
One will bundle your recent experiences into a monthly or seasonal memory recap story — that will show up in your newsfeed and is shareable.
Another new feature will be a way to celebrate the actions that connect you to your community on Facebook, like when you make a notable number of friends on Facebook and when your friends have liked your posts. These messages are currently only shown to you but will eventually become shareable.
Facebook acknowledges that sometimes there may be some memories that spark negative feelings so it’s developing ways to filter content most relevant and enjoyable to you.