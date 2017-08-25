NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Facebook Now Has New Ways To Celebrate Memories With Friends

By Melony Roy
Filed Under: Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The world’s largest social network is giving its 2 billion users new ways to revisit and celebrate memories.

Facebook launched “On This Day” almost two years ago and it has become one of the network’s most popular features.

milestone 3phone static Facebook Now Has New Ways To Celebrate Memories With Friends

Credit: Facebook

Video Of Coach Forcing Cheerleader Into Split Goes Viral 

Now the social network is adding two new ways for people to relive meaningful memories and celebrate special moments.

recap seasonal and monthly Facebook Now Has New Ways To Celebrate Memories With Friends

Credit: Facebook

One will bundle your recent experiences into a monthly or seasonal memory recap story — that will show up in your newsfeed and is shareable.

Starbucks Is Now Selling Sushi Burritos 

Another new feature will be a way to celebrate the actions that connect you to your community on Facebook, like when you make a notable number of friends on Facebook and when your friends have liked your posts. These messages are currently only shown to you but will eventually become shareable.

otd 3phone static Facebook Now Has New Ways To Celebrate Memories With Friends

Credit: Facebook

Facebook acknowledges that sometimes there may be some memories that spark negative feelings so it’s developing ways to filter content most relevant and enjoyable to you.

More from Melony Roy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch