Collegeville Mother Claims Daughter Died Of ‘Acute Altitude Sickness’

By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Jim Melwert, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twenty-year-old Susanna DeForest, from Collegeville, died on August 17th while hiking with friends in Colorado.

While an official cause of death has not been determined, her mother posted on Facebook that her daughter died from “acute altitude sickness”.

Acute altitude sickness is generally seen above 8,000 feet, according to Doctor Ben Usatch of Lankenau Hospital, especially while hiking or climbing when your body needs more oxygen.

“And you’re breathing at an increasing rate, yet you’re not able to get in enough of the oxygen because there’s just less oxygen carried in the air. And that’s when the symptoms start,” Dr. Usatch said.

He says mild symptoms are similar to a hangover: headache and nausea. But it can be deadly if lungs begin to fill with fluid or the brain begins to swell.

“The only cure for mountain sickness, unless you happen to be carrying a hyperbaric chamber behind you like they do at Mount Everest, is to descend,” said Usatch.

Susanna DeForest was hiking with friends to Conundrum Hot Springs near Aspen. The trail elevation is listed as about 8700 feet to more than 11,000.

Her friends went for help, but rescue crews were unable to get to her in time.

More from Jim Melwert
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch