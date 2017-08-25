Video Of Coach Forcing Cheerleader Into Split Goes Viral

WARNING: This video is hard to watch and could be upsetting to some viewers.
DENVER (CBS) — Five school officials in Denver are on administrative leave after a viral video surfaced online showing cheerleaders being forced into splits.
The parents of Ally Wakefield say their daughter showed them video of her cheer coach forcing her into a split.
The incident happened back in June but just recently surfaced.
In the video, Wakefield cries out in excruciating pain as she is being held down but her mother says that didn’t stop them.
The district’s superintendent released a statement emphasizing that “forced splits” as well as any other activity that puts a student’s physical or mental health at risk are prohibited.