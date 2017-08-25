Suspect In Deadly Hit-And-Run In Center City Expected To Surrender

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The driver wanted of a deadly hit-and-run in Center City earlier this month is expected to surrender to police.
The hit-and-run happened Aug. 6 when police say a man driving a white Jeep Wrangler struck and killed 53-year-old Ann Broderick on Broad and Race Streets.
Broderick is believed to be homeless and was reportedly sleeping nearby when she got up to cross the street and use the restroom. A security guard patrolling the area found the Broderick with trauma to her skull on the street. She was pronounced dead at Hahnemann University Hospital around 3:45 a.m.
The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was found days later in Collingsdale, New Jersey.
Police had also named a person of interest in the case, however no arrests were made.