Bryn Mawr College Scrubs Name Of Founder With Racist Views

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) – A private college in suburban Philadelphia says it will remove references to the name of one of its founders in printed and other materials on the grounds that she advanced racism and anti-Semitism at the university.

Bryn Mawr College president Kim Cassidy on Thursday made public an internal letter that says the school will begin getting rid of references to M. Carey Thomas as soon as possible.

Stockton University: Bust Of Slave Owner To Be Temporarily Removed 

Cassidy says the college has put a moratorium on using the name “Thomas” to refer to an old library building and a large hall within it that both carry her name. A review is underway to determine what to do about the name on the building.

The liberal arts school’s website says Thomas served as president from 1894 to 1922 and fought to expand educational and career opportunities for women at the college.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    August 25, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Snowflakes, rewriting history to please your jew masters like Howard Zinn won’t undo it.

