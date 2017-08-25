Beaver Stadium Ranked No. 2 Most Intimidating Venue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn State’s Beaver Stadium in State College, PA is the second most intimidating venue in college football, according to Scout.com.
The most intimidating stadium, according to the list, is Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium. Doak Campbell Stadium at Florida State, Tiger Stadium at LSU, and Bryant-Denny Stadium at Alabama round out the top five.
Beaver Stadium has a capacity of about 106,000. For one game per season, the entire stadium wears white for the White House game. This season, that game is expected to be on October 21st against Michigan.
Penn State opens their 2017 with high expectations on Saturday, September 2nd against Akron at Beaver Stadium.