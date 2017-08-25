8 Highlights From Eagles-Dolphins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles beat the Dolphins 38-31 on Thursday night in an eventful preseason dress rehearsal.
Carson Wentz and the Eagles first team offense played just one quarter, but that was enough for two touchdowns. In the second half, a squirrel took over.
To the highlights…
Carson Wentz connected with Torrey Smith for their first big gain together, a 50-yard touchdown.
Wentz stumbles and finds Zach Ertz across the field, who picks up a first down.
A beautiful pass from Jay Cutler to DaVante Parker, who beats Ronald Darby, for a 72-yard gain setting up a Jay Ajayi touchdown.
Alshon Jeffery’s first touchdown as an Eagle.
Mychal Kendricks’ third interception in three preseason games this year.
A squirrel!
Villanova’s Don Cherry with the game-winning pick.
Every one of Wentz’s throws.