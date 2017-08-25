8 Highlights From Eagles-Dolphins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles beat the Dolphins 38-31 on Thursday night in an eventful preseason dress rehearsal.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles first team offense played just one quarter, but that was enough for two touchdowns. In the second half, a squirrel took over.

To the highlights…

Carson Wentz connected with Torrey Smith for their first big gain together, a 50-yard touchdown.

Carson to Torrey 🙌 pic.twitter.com/y828EVLTkb — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 24, 2017

Wentz stumbles and finds Zach Ertz across the field, who picks up a first down.

A beautiful pass from Jay Cutler to DaVante Parker, who beats Ronald Darby, for a 72-yard gain setting up a Jay Ajayi touchdown.

Alshon Jeffery’s first touchdown as an Eagle.

Carson ➡️ Alshon = 6️⃣ (plenty more where that came from) pic.twitter.com/BczAc0i6SM — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 24, 2017

Mychal Kendricks’ third interception in three preseason games this year.

A squirrel!

This game is getting nuts. pic.twitter.com/ugfJ7D37hU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 25, 2017

Villanova’s Don Cherry with the game-winning pick.

Every one of Wentz’s throws.