Zeoli Show Log 08.24.17

By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: ACLU, Ben Shapiro, Donald Trump, Donny Deutsch, Kerry Jackson, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Tim Ryan, Scott Wagner, U.C. Berkeley, USA Today

3pm- The American Civil Liberties Union was forced to apologize for “white supremacy” after posting an image on Twitter that featured a Caucasian baby holding an American Flag. 

3:20pm- In order to allow conservative commentator Ben Shapiro to speak on campus, U.C. Berkeley is forcing the student group hosting him, Young America’s Foundation, to pay $15,000 in security fees.

3:35pm- USA Today posted a piece speculating that, according to experts, Donald Trump may not have the mental stability or health necessary to be president.

4pm- Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Wagner joins Rich in studio and discusses his run for Pennsylvania Governor. 

4:25pm- According to scientists at the University of Arizona, your cell phone is covered in 10 times as much bacteria as a standard toilet seat.

4:40pm- While appearing on MSNBC, liberal commentator Donny Deutsch diagnosed Donald Trump as a sociopath.

5pm- In an article from Investor’s Business Daily, columnist Kerry Jackson argued that comparisons between Donald Trump’s presidency and fascism are unjust, citing stark differences in tax policy and government regulation.

5:20pm- While appearing as a guest on MSNBC, Rep. Tim Ryan stated that Democrats need to be the party of lower taxes.

5:25pm- While being interviewed by KRON reporter Pam Moore, Rep. Nancy Pelosi argued that Democrats have, recently, won every fight against Republicans.

