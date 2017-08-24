Young Dancers Learn Ins And Outs Of Broadway From ‘Wicked’ Performer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – “Wicked” has taken Broadway by storm.

And in South Philadelphia Thursday night, young theater enthusiasts got a special behind the scenes look at the popular musical from someone who knows it well.

Cast member Lauren Haughton took a break from performing to teach the “Wicked Mastery Broadway Class” at the Rock School on Broad Street.

“I warmed up the kids and then I did an across the floor and then we did a combo that is Wicked-inspired to ‘Dancing Through Life’,” explains Haughton.

She taught dozens of students…from grade school to young adult, actual choreography from the show…among other lessons.

“It definitely takes a combination of talent plus hard work to stick with it,” adds Haughton.

She says enjoys any chance to share her passion with others:

“When I was their age I always wanted to do musical theatre and anytime I could be in the presence of someone who knew how to navigate it, I would always try to get knowledge and information. I’m trying to pass that on to the next generation.”

Special class in South Philly tonight is teaching choreography from Broadway's #Wicked…led by cast member @LaurenHaughton @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/xVEO6SBfki — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) August 24, 2017

Paying close attention was 14-year-old Kambria Kline.

“I think the coolest part is we just are able to have these opportunities with role models like this from Broadway because a lot of us aspire to be where she is right now,” she tells KYW Newsradio.

Kline saw “Wicked” on stage and now…gets to live it:

“Actually doing it, it’s almost like I’m in the show, it’s crazy!”

Also savoring the experience was Samantha Camerota.

“It was so cool learning from somebody on Broadway and somebody who has so much knowledge of the Broadway world,” she says.

Her favorite part…

“When we learned the hard dance combination across the floor, I loved all the tricky moves, so it’s really challenging.”

The class ended with everyone gathering in a circle and asking Haughton questions about her path to stardom and what they need to do now, so they can do what she does in the future.